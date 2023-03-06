Two Electrocuted To Death In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

The bodies were handed over to family without conducting autopsy. (Representational)

Two youths were killed and several others were injured after a piece of furniture loaded on a tractor trolley came in contact with a high-tension wire in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Gulavathi police station area on Sunday, they said.

Police said the house of Shahrukh in Ramnagar locality was an old one, and a new house was to be built there. As the family members were shifting to a rented house, an almirah kept on the tractor trolley came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire.

Tabish, Tarique, Bilal and Zoya got electric shock, police said, adding that they were taken to a hospital. Tarique (22) and Tabish (23) succumbed to their injuries, while the others are undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh said based on the request of the family members, the bodies were handed over to them without conducting autopsy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)