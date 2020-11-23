Two Dhaba Owners Held In Delhi For Raping Mumbai-Based Event Manager

The woman knew the alleged rapist through Facebook.

The Delhi police have arrested two owners of a dhaba for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based event manager at a five-star hotel in the national capital. The two men were held on Saturday, November 21, according to the police.

The arrested duo, Micky Mehta, 57, and Navin Dwar, 46, are residents of Lajpat Nagar and Saket, respectively, in Delhi, though their restaurant is located near Sonipat, Haryana.

The 27-year-old woman has told the police that she met her Facebook friend Mr Mehta and his friend Mr Dwar on November 18 and 19.

On their way back from Connaught Place to the hotel located in the Aerocity locality near the Delhi airport, on November 19, Mr Dwar began to misbehave with her, she alleged. However, after dropping her outside the hotel, along with Mr Mehta, he left.

The woman alleged that Mr Mehta then raped her inside her hotel room. Following the crime, he took her to the Anand Vihar locality, dropped her there, and fled.

The arrested duo has been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

In Delhi, according to a PTI report, over six women are raped every day. About 98 per cent of the rape accused in Delhi "were either close relatives or acquaintances" of the survivors or victims, the Delhi police told a parliamentary panel on November 18. In 44 per cent of the cases, the accused was a member of family or a family friend, a relative in 13 per cent, and a neighbour in 12 per cent cases, the police said.