Two-Day Strike Called By Two Bank Unions Next Week

The All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks' Association of the two-day nationwide strike on January 8-9.

All India | | Updated: January 05, 2019 16:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two-Day Strike Called By Two Bank Unions Next Week

The strike has been called to protest against the government's alleged anti-worker policy. (File)


New Delhi: 

A section of public sector bank employees have decided to go on a two-day strike on January 8 and 9 in support of a nation-wide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the government's alleged anti-worker policy.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike on January 8-9, IDBI Bank said in a filing to the BSE.

In a separate filing to the BSE, Bank of Baroda said "in the event of AlBEA and BEFI proceeding on strike on January 8-9, 2019, the functioning of bank's branches/offices in some of the zones may be affected."

Ten central trade unions have called for a nationwide general strike on January 8-9, against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre and have placed a charter of 12 demands before the central government.

On December 26, nine bank unions and around 1 million employees of various banks, including private lenders, had observed a one-day strike to protest against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

public sector bank employeesbank strikecentral trade unions

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsCES 2019Akhilesh YadavHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusDonald TrumpUpcoming MoviesTata SkyLunar EclipseManmohan SinghSuzuki GixxerNaseeruddin Shah

................................ Advertisement ................................