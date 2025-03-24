Bank Strike: Will Your Bank Be Open On March 25? Know Here

Bank Strike March 2025: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing over 800,000 bank employees across nine unions in India, had planned a two-day nationwide strike on March 24-25 to push for changes in the banking sector. However, after intense discussions with the Chief Labour Commissioner and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on March 22, the plan was called off, at least for now, as per a PTI report.

This last-minute decision brings relief to millions of bank customers who were preparing for potential disruptions. The strike was initially announced to address various demands, including a five-day workweek, adequate recruitment, stronger laws to prevent attacks on bank employees, and a better work-life balance.

The UFBU had also demanded immediate withdrawal of the recent directives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) on performance review and performance-linked incentives (PLI), which threaten job security and create division amongst employees.

Will banks be open or shut on March 25?

Banks across India will operate and function normally today, March 24, and March 25, tomorrow, since the union has called off the strike. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are no holidays today under the Negotiable Instruments Act, so bank branches will function without any disruptions.

It's worth noting that while bank branches may be closed on certain days due to state-specific holidays, customers can still access banking services through online banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and bank websites.

Status of the Bank Strike

The next hearing is scheduled for April 22, when the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) will need to present a progress report on the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) demands. However, a new date for the strike or an update on the government's actions regarding the banking collective's demands has not been decided yet.

Unions had also demanded the resolution of residual issues pending with the IBA and for amending the Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh on the lines of the scheme for government employees, along with exemption from income tax.

The UFBU's members include the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees' Confederation of India (BEFI), and National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), among others.