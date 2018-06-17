Two Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Nagaland Ambush, Four injured The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed terrorists ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the public relations officer to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles.

Share EMAIL PRINT The security men retaliated, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained (File) Kohima: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected terrorists in Mon district of Nagaland today, an Assam Rifles official said.



The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed terrorists ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the public relations officer to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles.



Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.



The security men retaliated, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained.



The official said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not yet confirmed while there have been no claims made by any group.



Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected terrorists in Mon district of Nagaland today, an Assam Rifles official said.The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed terrorists ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the public relations officer to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles.Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised. The security men retaliated, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained.The official said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not yet confirmed while there have been no claims made by any group. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter