Twitter, IT Ministry To Brief Lawmakers Today Over Safety, Rights

The government has clashed with Twitter recently over a range of issues.

Twitter India representatives and officials of the Information Technology Ministry officials been called before a parliamentary panel today to examine the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of online news media platforms.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will hear their views on the subject, with special emphasis on women's security in the digital space.

Top officials of Twitter are being called at a time when the government has clashed with the American social media giant over a range of issues including its stand on the new IT rules.

Twitter also faces, including inciting communal hate, over posts on an assault on a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on June 5. On Wednesday, Twitter, several journalists and Congress leaders were named in an FIR in Ghaziabad over "provoking communal sentiments" with posts sharing the elderly man's allegations.

Government sources said "has lost the legal shield" as it failed to comply with the new IT rules. Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Twitter was given "multiple opportunities to comply" but it chose the path of "deliberate defiance".

Uttar Pradesh Police has now sent a legal notice to Twitter's India head for "provoking communal unrest" and has asked him to report to a police station near the Delhi border and record his statement within seven days, news agency ANI reported.

Last month, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter in India, was questioned by Delhi Police last in a case involving an alleged "Congress toolkit", sources said.