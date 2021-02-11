Twitter 'Grudgingly' Partly Complied With Orders, India Flags: 10 Facts

The IT Ministry, via a post on rival platform Koo, said on Wednesday that its Secretary Ajay Sawhney had in a meeting with Twitter executives expressed "strong displeasure" with Twitter's actions.

"Twitter is free to formulate its own rules and guidelines. But Indian laws which are enacted by the Parliament of India must be followed irrespective of Twitter's own rules and guidelines."

The IT secretary expressed his deep disappointment over the manner in which the company had "unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay" complied with only parts of the orders, the government statement said.

Twitter had earlier said in its blog: "In keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians."

Twitter also said following government orders it permanently suspended over 500 accounts for engaging in platform manipulation and spam. For many others, it only restricted access within India and their tweets can still be read abroad.

The government has previously threatened legal action which could result in fines or imprisonment for Twitter executives responsible for implementing government directives. It also comes after Twitter's top lobbyist in India, Mahima Kaul, resigned while the company scrambles to contain a growing public relations crisis.

In the row, several BJP leaders launched an offensive against Twitter and also joined Koo, pitched as Twitter's rival in India, launched last year.

#kooapp was the top Twitter trend in India on Wednesday with nearly 21,000 posts, followed by #BanTwitter. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was among several ministers and leaders who posted tweets saying "I am now on Koo".

Koo, which has a yellow bird as its logo, said downloads have surged 10-fold in the past two days to over 3 million."