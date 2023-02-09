Twitter Blue Launches In India At Rs 900 For Mobile, Rs 650 For Web

Twitter Blue has been made available on both iOS and Android devices

Twitter has rolled out its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, for users in India. The paid subscription adds the coveted blue checkmark next to users' profile name and also gives them early access to features introduced by the microblogging platform.

Twitter Blue has been made available on both iOS and Android devices while those using Twitter's website can also buy it. The monthly subscription fee for iOS and Android users in India is Rs 900 while the fee has been kept lower at Rs 650 per month for the web.

Users can also subscribe to the premium service for an annual fee of Rs 6,800, which will cost approximately Rs 566 per month. However, this plan is only available on the web.

In the US, Twitter Blue can be subscribed for $11 per month on Android and iOS devices and for $8 on web. The annual plan costs $84 in the US.

Before the company introduced its Twitter Blue service, the blue tick was given to authentic accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists, and public figures. Now, the checkmark can be bought by anyone who pays the subscription fee.

Besides the blue tick, Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to features like edit tweet, bookmark folders, custom app icons, and NFT profile pictures. Such users will also be able to choose different colour themes for their app, prioritise their reply on tweets, and undo a tweet before it becomes visible to other users.

Twitter Blue subscribers get a longer character limit of 4,000 while the character limit for other users is 280. The paid subscription also allows users to upload longer videos of up to 60 minutes or have a size of up to 2 GB.

Twitter has launched its premium service in several countries now. These include the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, UK, Japan, Germany, and France among others. According to the microblogging platform, new users wouldn't be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days and a waiting period could so be imposed without any notice.