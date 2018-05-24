Power Cut For Vedanta-Owned Sterlite In Tuticorin: 10 Latest Facts

Protesters have demanded closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin.
TUTICORIN:
Power supply to the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin has been cut after Tamil Nadu's pollution regulator found that the plant was "carrying out activities to resume production", violating orders in April to halt production
. The discovery came at a time the government is struggling to cap national outrage over the police killing 12 people protesting against, what they say, is pollution generated by the plant. The plant controlled by the London-headquartered Vedanta Resources has run into trouble with pollution regulators in the past but had survived. Local residents are demanding this time
that the plant should be shut once and for all on grounds that it was a health hazard and polluted ground water.