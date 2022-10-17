Tuition Teacher Gang-Raped In UP: Police

The Station House Officer said the accused have been identified. (Representational)

An 18-year-old tuition teacher was allegedly raped by the driver and a passenger of the auto-rickshaw she had boarded to her home, police said on Monday.

One accused was arrested and a police officer was suspended for laxity in duty.

The 18-year-old in her complaint said, "On October 15, at around 6.45 pm, I was standing at the Chinhat police station to catch an autorickshaw. As the autorickshaw stopped, I asked whether he will go towards Charbagh, to which he said yes."

"Two persons including the driver were there in the autorickshaw. When the autorickshaw was taken on a wrong route, I shouted and raised alarm, but they took it towards a dark area where they raped me one by one for around 3 hours," she said.

"They attacked me on my head, and injured me. My phone was also snatched. As they were taking me back, they stopped to refill CNG. During this one person was holding me and was threatening to kill me, and then threw me at Husarhiya crossing."

"A 112 (police helpline) vehicle standing there inquired about the incident, and took me to the place, where I had boarded the auto-rickshaw, but my condition had deteriorated, so I was asked to go home. After this, on the second day (October 16) 1090 and police station were informed to register an FIR," she added.

The accused dropped the victim at Husarhiya crossing at around 9.45 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prachi Singh said.

The accused passenger has been identified as Akash Tiwari (21) and efforts are on to arrest the driver, she said.

"The incharge of the police outpost Husarhiya Hussain Abbas was suspended on Monday," she added.

Station House Officer (Vibhuti Khand) Ram Singh said a case was registered against the accused on Sunday and the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

A case has been registered under sections 376-D (Gangrape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

