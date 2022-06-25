Chhattisgarh Health Minister Catches Covid For The Third Time

This is the third time the minister, who returned from Delhi on Friday, has contracted Covid.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday informed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third time the minister, who returned from Delhi on Friday night, has contracted the infection.

"After returning from Delhi, I got my COVID-19 test done here in which I tested positive for the coronavirus. Right now I am fine and as per suggestions of doctors, I am complying with the home isolation protocols," TS Singh Deo tweeted.

Earlier, TS Singh Deo had tested positive in January this year and March last year.

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh has a COVID-19 caseload of 11,53,552, including 14,036 deaths, while the number of active cases is 643.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)