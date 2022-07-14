'Trying To Save Her': Assam Chief Minister On Teen Arrested For 'Anti-National' Poem

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Barshashree Buragohain, a college student, was arrested for wanting to join ULFA(I) and not for penning an "anti-national" poem, amid the public outcry seeking her release.

The chief minister said that if her parents take responsibility that she will not join the terrorist group, she will be released.

"She wrote an anti-national poem. I sent people to talk to her even today morning. If her parents or someone take responsibility that she will not join the ULFA, she will be released," Mr Sarma said.

He claimed that if she goes on to join the ULFA(I), she would return as a "human bomb" and kill the common people of the state.

"She is our daughter. We are trying to save her. We are still talking to her. Let her give exams and appear in interviews. In ULFA, 42 youths have been killed. What will happen if someone gives her a death sentence in ULFA?" he asked.

Mr Sarma said her counseling is going on, but "some intellectuals" are trying to give colours to the entire development.

Buragohain, 19, was arrested on May 18 from Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly posting on social media a poem titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (Will again rebel against the nation). She is a second-year undergraduate student of Mathematics at Jorhat's DCB College.

The Congress questioned why no action was taken against minister Sanjoy Kishan and singer Zubeen Garg who had publicly made comments about the ULFA.

"Is the law different for different people? Minister Sanjoy Kishan had apologised to ULFA. Singer Zubeen Garg had said he would join ULFA if CAA was enacted. Why were they not arrested?" Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora told reporters.

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said Buragohain's arrest was an outcome of "fascism".

"She was arrested for just writing a poem. It shows that there is no democracy, but only autocracy is going on in Assam," the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) chief said.

Raijor Dal working president Kabindra Chetia Phukan met Buragohain's parents, and sought her immediate release.

The influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) too demanded her release and claimed that a "concocted story" is being peddled to justify her arrest. "We cannot accept her arrest. Since prior to Independence, people have been expressing revolutionary thoughts. It was a public post, just a Facebook poem. How can she be called a traitor?" AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and Jeepal Krishak Sramik Sangha were among the many organisations that have demanded her release.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat District Sessions Court allowed Buragohain to appear for her semester examinations, which is starting from July 16.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)