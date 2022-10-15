Try To Hold An Election Of Your Own First: Shashi Tharoor's Jab At BJP

Mr Tharoor took a swipe at the BJP and said try to hold an election of "your own first". (File)

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday slammed BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya over his dig at the AICC chief elections, saying "we are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences" and don't need his involvement in the polls.

Mr Tharoor also took a swipe at the BJP and said try to hold an election of "your own first".

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mr Malviya had tweeted, "It is finally dawning on Tharoor that the CP (Congress president) election, with no level playing field, is a farce. He hasn't been provided a list of delegates with proper details."

"State presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don't even turn up for him! Gandhis will soon have MMS 2.0 version," the BJP leader had said.

Hitting back at Mr Malviya, Mr Tharoor tweeted, "We are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences within @incIndia, @amitmalviya. We don't need your involvement in our party's election (sic)." "Try to hold one of your own first," he said.

Shashi Tharoor is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential polls and the latter is seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his close proximity to the Gandhis.

Both the candidates have maintained that Gandhis are neutral in the polls and want to have a free and fair election.

The Congress presidential polls are scheduled to be held on October 17 and the results will be announced on October 19.

