I Will Be At Sabarimala Temple On November 17, Says Activist Trupti Desai

Trupti Desai had earlier led a group of women activists to Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district

The Pune-based women's rights activist Trupti Desai on Wednesday said she would go for offering prayers at Sabarimala temple on November 17, the day the hill shrine opens for the two-month annual pilgrim season.

Ms Desai, founder of the Bhumata Brigade, an organisation that fights for women's rights said she has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief about her plans to visit the shrine.

"I have written to Kerala Chief Minister and Director General of Police, informing them that we plan darshan at Sabarimala on November 17," the activist told NDTV.

In 2016, Trupti Desai had led a group of women activists to Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra that had ended a 60-year tradition of women not being allowed to enter the shrine. Her movement inspired the similar campaigns demanding entry for women in temples where they had not been allowed to enter in many parts of the country.

The Supreme Court today refused to stay its early order that had allowed women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala. The top court will hear a clutch of petitions seeking a review of its early ruling on January 22.

No woman has entered the Sabarimala temple since the historic September 28 order of Supreme Court as devotees have launched a massive protest against doing away with the decades-old custom of banning women of menstruating age from the shrine.