Video: Truck Crashes Into 5 Vehicles On Jharkhand Highway, 5 Killed On Spot

Five people were killed on the spot when a truck smashed into at least five vehicles in a dramatic crash in Jharkhand. A chilling video of the accident shows the out-of-control trailer truck ramming into the vehicles on its way before crashing on top of a car, reducing it into a mangled heap.

The car pinned underneath was dragged for a while before the truck came to a halt. Several visibly frightened bystanders were seen running for cover.

Several people were injured in the accident which took place on a highway near Patel Chowk in Jharkhand's Ramgarh police station area.

The trailer driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure, Ramgarh suv-divisional officer Mohammed Javed Hussain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The injured people have been admitted to the hospital. There is a jam on the highway due to the accident, he added.