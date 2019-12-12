Troops Move To Northeast From Kashmir After Massive Protest Over Citizenship Bill

The northeast continue to remain on the boil a day after Citizenship Bill was passed by parliament

In order to maintain law and order in the north-east, 12 additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were moved from Kashmir on Thursday, sources told IANS.

The sources also said that 40 companies have so far been moved from Kashmir to the north-east after the region boiled over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

More than 100 companies of CRPF were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir before the provisions of Article 370 were scrapped on August 5. The thinning of security forces from Kashmir has started with the movement of CRPF companies to the north-east.

People have been agitating in the Northeast, particularly in Assam, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament earlier this week.

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.