Troop Deployment In Kashmir Based On Security Needs, Says Centre

Amid reports about a surge in troops posted in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few weeks, the Home Ministry said today that deployment in the state was based on the assessment of the internal security situation and other considerations like the need to rotate soldiers.

Sources in the ministry said 100 companies or 10,000 personnel of central forces were ordered for the state about a week ago and they were in the process of reaching their posts. This movement, the ministry believed, had led to speculation that extra forces were being sent to the Kashmir Valley.

"Based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process," Home Ministry sources NDTV.

"It has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre," they said.

The Home Ministry's response came after reports on Thursday suggested that 25,000 additional troops are heading to Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under President's Rule.

The reports coincided with inputs that the centre is on high alert for August 15 Independence Day celebrations, when terror groups planning attacks in India are active.

Some reports suggested the centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land. Such speculation has dominated the discourse in Kashmir over the past few days.

Mainstream political parties from the state such as National Conference and the PDP have said they would resist any such move to tinker with the special status enjoyed by the state.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah and a party MP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to take any step which may lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also urged PM Modi to facilitate holding of assembly election in the state by year-end.

