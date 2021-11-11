Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Journalist's Plea Against Tripura Police FIR

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by journalist Shyam Meer Singh and others against a FIR by Tripura Police over tweets and social media posts - including Mr Singh's "Tripura is burning" comment on Twitter - made during horrific violence in the northeastern state last month.

A date for the hearing will be fixed shortly, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, in response to the plea by advocate Prashant Bhushan on behalf of Mr Singh and those seeking to quash the police complaint.

"Petition is filed regarding incidents in Tripura and FIRs and notices issued to lawyers who went on a fact-finding mission, and said 'Tripura is burning'... we've challenged several issues, including wide definition of 'unlawful activities'," Mr Bhushan told the top court.

"Why didn't you file before (the Tripura) High Court?" Chief Justice Ramana asked.

To this Mr Bhushan replied: "Because we are questioning UAPA as well, and the case needs to be heard urgently as these people face imminent arrest."

"Ok. We will give a date," the Chief Justice said.

The FIR accuses Mr Singh and the others of spreading "fake news" and "distorted or objectionable" content about what the state government has dismissed as allegations of mosques being vandalised and local Muslim communities being attacked after communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The journalist and those named in the complaint, who include lawyers and activists, face charges ranging from criminal conspiracy and forgery to spreading "fake news", and have been booked under controversial anti-terror law UAPA, or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Tripura Police last week also approached Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for details of more than 100 social media accounts they claim were used to make "fake" and "provocative" posts. This was after they filed over a dozen criminal cases against more than 70 people, including Mr Singh.

According to news agency AFP, accounts red-flagged by the authorities include those belonging to journalists from India and Australia, and a law professor based in the United States. The majority of those under investigation, AFP reported, were Muslims.