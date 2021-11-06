Tripura Police Asks Twitter To Suspend 68 Accounts For Posts On Communal Clashes

The West Tripura district police had sent the letter to the Twitter's grievance officer in California.

Tripura police has asked social media giant Twitter to suspend 68 profiles on the platform for spreading "distorted" contents on the recent communal clashes in the state.

The accounts were used to post "distorted or objectionable" contents regarding the alleged Mosque vandalism in the state, the police said, adding that all these 68 handles have been booked under stringent UAPA.

The West Tripura district police had sent the letter - mentioning the link of all the 68 profiles - to the Twitter's grievance officer at his official address in California in the United States, in a letter dated November 3, a copy of which is with NDTV.

"That some persons / organization are publishing / posting distorted and objectionable news items / statements in Twitter regarding the recent clash and alleged attack upon mosques of Muslim communities in the state." the letter states.

The letter mentioned that some of the news items or posts on these profiles contain photographs or videos of some other incidents, fabricated statements or commentary for promoting enmity between religious groups and communities in presence of a criminal conspiracy.

"The posts have potential to flare up communal tension in Tripura State between people different religious Communities, which may result into communal riots," the letter mentioned.

The police has also sought details of a list of IP addresses where the user logged into accounts, and also mobile numbers added to the Twitter accounts.

Muslims in Tripura that borders Bangladesh allege that they had come under attacks after the communal violence in the neighbouring country. At least seven people had reportedly died during a clash during Durga Puja in Bangladesh.

Though the Bangladesh government had promptly contained the clashes, the discontentment haf spilled over to India, mostly in Tripura.

The state's wing of Jamiat Ulama had on Saturday told media that there has been at least 15 incidents of attacks on their religious places or individuals.

"We have informed the authority about the attacks. Now, few authorities and media are creating confusion regarding these attacks. But, those actually happened and we have informed the authorities accordingly," said Mufti Taybur Rahman, president of the Tripura chapter of Jamiat Ulama.