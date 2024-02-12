Tripura Students' Body Block Roads, Rail Routes Over Kokborok Language Script Issue

The students want to write their answer scripts for the Kokborak language in Roman script

The Tripura students' body on Monday blocked a national highway and rail routes as part of their protest against the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

Students are protesting the TBSE's decision to not allow the tribal students appearing for the tribal 'Kokborak' language to write answers in the Roman script.

Following the announcement, the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which is Tripura's main Opposition party, announced to block the key National Highway-8 and rail routes for an indefinite period.

Kokborak is the language of the Borok people who are geographically known as Tripuris.

The students want to write their answer scripts for the Kokborak language in Roman script and not Bengali.

The issue had recently also rocked the Tripura Assembly session.

The TBSE is scheduled to conduct the Higher Secondary and Secondary Examinations from March 1 and over 5,000 tribal students are likely to appear in both the examinations.