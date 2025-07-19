Advertisement
Tripura Sets Up Task Force To Deport Infiltrators From Bangladesh

"The SIT has been formed to detect infiltrators even though the numbers entering Tripura have come down," said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Read Time: 2 mins
Tripura Sets Up Task Force To Deport Infiltrators From Bangladesh
Tripura shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh. (Representational)

Amid a row over the issue, a special task force has been constituted by the West Tripura district to detect, identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Government sources told NDTV that districts in Tripura - which shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh - have one of the highest arrest rates when it comes to illegal infiltrators.

The task force, which will include the officers in charge of all 15 police stations in the West Tripura district, will be led by Debasish Saha, deputy superintendent of police, District Intelligence Branch.

"The SIT has been formed to detect infiltrators even though the numbers entering Tripura have come down," said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

BJP's key ally in the state, Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has been demanding strict implementation of orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the identification, detention, and deportation of illegal migrants.

TMP chief Pradyot Debbarma had earlier said infiltration would impact the customs and socio-economic development of the state's indigenous people, especially tribals.

