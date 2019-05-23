Tripura Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Tripura has two seats - Tripura East and Tripura West.

Voting in Tripura took place in two phases on its two seats Tripura East and Tripura West. Voting in Tripura West took place in Phase 1 on April 11 with a voter turnout of 83 per cent, but polling on 168 polling booths was considered "void" and re-polls were conducted on these booths on May 12. In Tripura East, the scheduled voting on April 18 was changed to April 23 as the Election Commission did not find law-and-order situation conducive for holding free and fair polls on April 11. The voter turnout in Tripura East was recorded to be 78.84 per cent. The main parties in Tripura are CPM, BJP, Congress and TMC. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Tripura voter turnout was 84.7 per cent with the CPM winning both the seats. Tripura Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Tripura Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go. You can also track elections through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Election Results Of All Tripura Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Check Tripura Election Result:

The prominent candidates from Tripura include CPM's Shankar Prasad Datta and Jitendra Choudhary, BJP's Pratima Bhoumik, Congress' Subal Bhowmik and Maharajkumari Pragya Deb Burman.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

