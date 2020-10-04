Tripura Critical In Bilateral Relationship With Bangladesh: India's New Envoy

India's new envoy to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami said,"Tripura is the gateway of the Northeast"

India's new envoy to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, called upon Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday and discussed ongoing projects related to connectivity, trade and people-to-people contact in the northeastern states.

Speaking to the reporters after discussion with Mr Deb, Mr Doraiswami said that the Northeast is "central" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "stronger, resilient and modern" India.

He said that "Tripura is the gateway of the Northeast" hence he decided to meet Mr Deb who is known for being "close" to Bangladesh Prime Minister and has good ties with the neighbouring country.

"As we develop our relationship with Bangladesh, our most important neighbouring country relationship, it is going to be of great value to both the countries if our connectivity, travel, trade and people to people ties grow. To achieve this, Tripura is critical, that's why I am here," he said.

Earlier in the day, outgoing envoy Riva Ganguly Das had thanked "everyone" for their cooperation in making her tenure "extremely productive".

"Goodbye Bangladesh. Wish to thank everyone for their cooperation in making it an extremely productive tenure. Taking back many fond memories of the warmth and hospitality," Ms Das had tweeted.