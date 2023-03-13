Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Meets PM Modi In Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after being sworn in as CM.

Mr Saha, the 70-year-old BJP leader, had on Wednesday taken oath as chief minister of the sensitive border state.

Eight more ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Bikash Debbarma and Sukla Charan Noatia, were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

On his first visit to the national capital after being sworn in, Mr Saha called on the prime minister.

"Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha called on PM Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The BJP won 32 seats in the recent assembly elections in Tripura while its ally IPFT secured one seat in the 60-member House.

Mr Saha was made chief minister in 2022, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)