Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb To Hold Janatar Darbar In All Districts

Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated a new court building of West Tripura Judicial district today.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said he will hold a 'Janatar Darbar' (public court) in all the districts of the state to establish direct communication with people and resolve their problems.

The 'Janatar Darbar' will be a means of direct communication between the people and the Chief Minister, an official said.

"I couldn't meet people of my state properly due to shortage of time. But when they seek help on my Facebook page, I immediately respond to solve their problems. I will start the 'Janatar Darbar' soon in every district to communicate with people at the grassroots directly and address their problems," Mr Deb said.

After coming to power in the state in 2018, Mr Deb used to hold 'Janatar Darbar' in Agartala.

He inaugurated a new court building of West Tripura Judicial district today.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment to make the north-east a drug-free region by 2022 at a recent meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Mr Deb said Tripura will meet the target before deadline. He claimed Tripura is the first state in the north-east region to start initiatives to make the state drug-free.

He also said drug peddlers are "active" in the region including Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya and drugs are being smuggled into Tripura.

"I had informed the menace to all the chief ministers of the north eastern states. All of them have come together to make the region free of drugs and illegal arms," Biplab Deb said.

He urged the judges to take strict action against drug peddlers, land mafias and people who commit crime against women.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.