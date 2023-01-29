Tripura Assembly Polls: Trinamool Congress Releases 1st List Of Candidates

Sources said that TMC will play a crucial role in the Tripura polls this time. (Representational)

The Trinamool Congress released its first list of 22 candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Tripura assembly polls. TMC state in-charge Rajib Banerjee said that the party is "fully prepared" for the elections.

"We have sent names of 129 people after consulting with state leaders. We have held meeting with the leaders before sending the names. We are fully prepared for the upcoming Tripura assembly polls and hopeful that our party will emerge victorious" Rajib Banerjee said. He added that the final list would be declared soon.

The Tripura BJP has finalised the seat-sharing deal with old ally IPFT for the assembly election, giving the junior partner in the coalition five constituencies, four less than what it got in the 2018 polls.

The BJP's first list of 48 candidates was released yesterday, fielding 11 women including Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik. Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the BJP will contest in 55 constituencies

The last date for filing nominations is January 30. The polling will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2.