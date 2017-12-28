Everything You Need To Know About The 'Triple Talaq' Bill In 10 Points

Lok Sabha is debating the Triple Talaq bill that bans instant divorce by Muslim men in India
NEW DELHI: A bill to make instant "Triple Talaq
" - the Islamic practice of men divorcing their wives by stating "talaq" (divorce) thrice - a criminal offence was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called the "Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Bill" an attempt to deliver justice and respect for women, and not about any religion or community. In August, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had ruled that instant "Triple Talaq", which irrevocably ends marriage, was unconstitutional.