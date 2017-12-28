Proposed Law To End Instant 'Triple Talaq' In Parliament Today: 10 Facts

The bill proposes three-year jail with no scope for bail for practising "Triple Talaq"

New Delhi: The first step to make instant "Triple Talaq" - the Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) thrice -- a criminal offence will be taken in parliament today. A bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha that proposes a three-year jail term and a possible fine for any Muslim man who indulges in the practice. The law will also apply to instant "Triple Talaq" in any form -- as in writing or by electronic means, such as e-mail, text message and WhatsApp. The government's move comes after the Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling in August, said "Triple Talaq" also called "Talaq-e-Biddat" -- was unconstitutional and violated the fundamental rights of women.