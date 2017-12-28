Triple Talaq Bill In Parliament Live Updates: Ravi Shankar Prasad Introduces The Bill In Lok Sabha

"I reconfirmed this with the family this morning to be absolutely certain of this. The shoes have not been returned. Pakistan's behaviour has been beyond absurd. Sometimes they claim a microchip, sometimes a recorder, and sometimes a camera. What about the Emirates flight they took? These were the shoes they wore during their travel. If that had been the case, they would have been detected at security check before they boarded the Emirates flight," says Ms Swaraj on Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife being asked to take off their shoes before meeting Mr Jadhav in addition to being asked to take off bangles, bindi and change their clothes.