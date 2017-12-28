Triple Talaq Bill In Parliament Live Updates: Ravi Shankar Prasad Introduces The Bill In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has introduced 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017' in the Lok Sabha through a voice vote. Speaking at the lower house the union law minister said the bill isn't about a particular religion, but about empowering the women and about the rights of the women guaranteed by the constitution.
Earliers in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife being humiliated by Pakistan authorities found unanimous support across parties in the parliament. Leaders and lawmakers agreed with Ms Swaraj when she said the car assigned to the Jadhavs in Pakistan was stopped on purpose to allow local media time to harass them. The foreign minister condemned Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country used this meeting for its own PR and that there was no humanity in how the family was treated.
In addition, the lower House of the parliament is also expected to discuss matters under Rule 377 relating to homosexuality.
"Even the Supreme Court has held the "Talaq-e-Biddat" and Triple Talaq unconstitutional. My friends in the opposition talk of fundamental rights, but I want them to answer, do these rights only belong to men? Do Muslim women have different rights than Muslim men? No. The constitution does not make such a distinction. It treats all Indians equally and their rights equally. And that is what is bill is about," says union law minister in Lok Sabha.
"Today is a big day for India. We are taking a significant step towards women empowerment, women's respect and women's rights," says Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Lok Sabha on the Triple Talaq Bill introduced in the parliament, says, " "We are about to make history."
Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at the Lok Sabha on Triple Talaq. Opposing the bill, Mr Owaisi says, "The bill if passed will be an injustice to Muslim women."
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2PM amid opposition protests over controversial statements made by Anantkumar Hegde.
"We will now take even more concrete evidence to the International Court of Justice proving that all allegations made by Pakistan are false," says Sushma Swaraj.
In Lok Sabha, Ms Swaraj says, "Intercom was switched off when mother spoke to Mr Jadhav in Marathi."
Sushma Swaraj addressing the Lok Sabha on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his mother and wife in Islamabad, Pakistan.
All parties endorse and support External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement in the parliament on how Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was ill-treated in Islamabad, Pakistan.
"I had to say a lot of things. The false allegations that Pakistan has put on Kulbhushan Jadhav can become more problematic if we make too much noise. We know the Pak army, government very well. They don't follow any norms. This is ill treatment not just of the Jadhav family but of all 130 crore people of India," says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"I reconfirmed this with the family this morning to be absolutely certain of this. The shoes have not been returned. Pakistan's behaviour has been beyond absurd. Sometimes they claim a microchip, sometimes a recorder, and sometimes a camera. What about the Emirates flight they took? These were the shoes they wore during their travel. If that had been the case, they would have been detected at security check before they boarded the Emirates flight," says Ms Swaraj on Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife being asked to take off their shoes before meeting Mr Jadhav in addition to being asked to take off bangles, bindi and change their clothes.
"Pakistan is upto mischief as far as the shoes are concerned. Why have they said the shoes had something metallic? How is that possible - she went through several fights - crossed several security checks. There was no humanity in this meeting - they were repeatedly insulted. They are no words to condemn this," says Sushma Swaraj on how Pakistan treated Kulbhushan Jadhav's family when they went to Islamabad to meet him.
"The manner in which the meeting was organised was appalling. Their clothes, shoes, bangles, and even their mangalsutra was taken away. Both mother and wife were presented as widows in front of Mr Jadhav. The first thing that Kulbhushan Jadhav asked his mother was "What happened to father?" after he saw no mangalsutra on his mother," says Ms Swaraj.
"The meeting between a mother and her son, a wife and her husband after going through so much was turned into an exercise of propaganda and an opportunity to exploit the situation," says Sushma Swaraj.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in the parliament on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family. She says, "As we all know the foreign ministry along with the Pakistan government had organised for Mr Jadhav's family to meet him in Pakistan on Monday. The family wished to meet Mr Jadhav and we arranged for it. Even Pakistan agreed for it this month. This could have been a step forward for both countries, but this wasn't to be..."
"My comment was misunderstood. I respect the constitution and believe that it is supreme. If however, my statement has hurt anyone's sentiment, then I am even willing to apologise for it," says Anantkumar Hegde.
A day after making controversial statements on changing the Constitution, Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde backs down after opposition protests, says, "I respect the constitution."
"PM appealed for unanimous passage of the Bill as it aims to give gender justice, protection & respect," said Union Minister Ananth Kumar after BJP parliamentary meeting, reported news agency ANI.
BJP-President Amit Shah and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh among others attend the BJP parliamentary meeting which is currently underway at the parliament's Library Building.
