Trinamool's Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Rest Of Session

Trinamool's Derek O'Brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session, House Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced today.

On Monday, Mr Dhankhar accused Derek O'Brien of doing "theatrics" in the House to gain publicity during a heated debate on the Delhi services bill.

Mr Dhankhar's outburst came after the TMC member refused to confine his speech to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and unleashed a litany of allegations against the central government.

"This has become your habit. You are doing this as part of a strategy. You think you will enjoy publicity outside. You ravaged this House. Sit down," the chairman told O'Brien.