Trinamool Split Out In Open As Signature Scandal Explodes In Bengal

The cracks within the Trinamool are now out in the open as the party led by Mamata Banerjee struggles to keep its flock together after the devastating election result. Adding to the electoral pangs is an explosive claim by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over a signature scandal that has rocked the West Bengal assembly.

Adhikari today named two Trinamool MLAs who had complained over the forgery of their signatures in a letter endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of opposition in the assembly.

The two lawmakers, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, were expelled by the Trinamool, citing alleged anti-party activities.

A communication signed by the Trinamool vice president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said that the two MLAs had repeatedly failed to attend party meetings and involved themselves in anti-party activities.

The MLAs also made statements that are prejudicial to the interests of the party, according to the letter.

"After due consideration of the matter, the competent authority of the AITC has decided to expel you from the (primary) membership of the Party with immediate effect," it said, addressing the two MLAs.

The Trinamool action followed a statement by Adhikari that two Trinamool MLAs had complained over the forgery of their signatures.

"Trinamool's corruption did not just target the people of Bengal but also its own MLAs. Trinamool stole its own MLAs' signatures. The complaint was made by two Trinamool MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha. We had no role in this," Adhikari told reporters today.

The West Bengal CID is probing the signature forgery charges. Several Trinamool leaders have been served notices in the case. The CID had even summoned senior Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee for questioning today, but it has been learnt that he will not appear before the CID today.

Expelled leader Sandipan Saha held Banerjee responsible over the case, stating that it was the party general secretary who had signed the MLAs' list.

"Submitting the signatures of those who weren't there was a huge blunder. Abhishek Banerjee's name is coming up because he signed the list of MLAs as the General Secretary. That list itself had so many mistakes... Questions will definitely fall on Abhishek Banerjee because it was his responsibility and he failed to fulfil it," Saha told news agency ANI.

The allegations surface at a time the Trinamool is struggling to hold on to its leaders. Since losing power in the state, several party leaders openly voiced their dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party. This includes even a Lok Sabha MP, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who had quit all party posts over its internal affairs.