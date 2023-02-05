Trinamool Releases Tripura Manifesto With Popular Schemes From Bengal

The manifesto was released in Agartala.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) unveiled its manifesto for next month's Tripura assembly elections on Sunday, ahead of her arrival in the northeastern state. The manifesto reflects Trinamool's governance model in West Bengal, with a focus on welfare and social upliftment, and includes several successful schemes from Bengal.

"A lot of people question us that when we campaign in Tripura for the Trinamool Congress, what will we offer to the people? We are proud of the track record of the work that our three-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has. We want to implement that same vision in Tripura for the next five years," said Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev at the manifesto launch.

As per the manifesto, the Trinamool plans to organise Duare Sarkar camps at gram panchayat and municipal ward levels to provide doorstep delivery of services and welfare schemes, just as in West Bengal. The manifesto lists several welfare schemes, including a Student Credit Card, which provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for students pursuing higher education; an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 for students from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities between Classes 4 and 8; and monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to 100,000 unemployed youth and 10,323 teachers who lost their jobs.

The Trinamool has also promised to roll out popular schemes from West Bengal in Tripura, including Sabooj Sathi, which provides free bicycles to higher secondary students in government-run schools; Krishak Bandhu, which offers a Rs 10,000 annual financial assistance to 2.4 lakh farmers; Lakshmir Bhandar, basic income support for female heads of households; Somobyathi Prakalpa, funeral assistance of Rs 2,000 for economically weaker families; and Rupashree, a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for economically weaker families at the time of their adult daughters' marriages.

Addressing the media in Agartala, Trinamool Tripura chief Pijush Kanti Biswas, West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu, Industries and WCD Minister Shashi Panja, and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, along with state-in-charge Rajib Banerjee, spoke of the party's commitment to an inclusive society in Tripura. "We want to take all cultures, languages, castes, and religions forward together. We are promising a cultural centre, which will work on and promote the multiple cultural traditions of Tripura," said Ms Dev.

The Trinamool has declared 22 candidates for the Tripura assembly elections and is contesting on its own this time. The party is "fully prepared" for the elections, according to Trinamool state-in-charge Rajib Banerjee.