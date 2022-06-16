Trinamool Releases 'Chargesheets' Against BJP In Tripura Ahead Of Bypolls

Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of failing to fulfill the promises made in its manifesto in 2018.

Ahead of the bypolls in four Assembly constituencies in Tripura, the state unit of Trinamool Congress released a "chargesheet" against the BJP, accusing the party of failing to fulfill the promises made in its manifesto in 2018.

The document, named "a chargesheet of its crimes against people," says the BJP committed crimes by not doing anything to address the issues concerning 10,323 terminated teachers and made negligible efforts for improving Tripura Tribal Areas and Autonomous District Council areas.

"The unemployment rate in Tripura is 17.4% which is much higher than the national average of 7.1%. BJP had promised to build an AIIMS in Tripura in two years but we have not seen any update on it yet," said Trinamool Congress's Tripura state unit president Subal Bhowmik.

The party also released "constituency-wise chargesheets" for Agartala and Town Bodowali Assembly constituencies.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev said that the "chargesheet" was prepared on the basis of information collected from locals. "We conducted a survey and people complained that under the present government there had been multiple issues such as a drinking water crisis, poor road infrastructure, and lack of street lights.

Bypolls for four Assembly constituencies - Agartala, Town Bordolwali, Surma and Yubrajnagar - are slated on June 23.

Elections for the four seats were necessitated after three BJP MLAs switched over to Congress and Trinamool Congress and a CPM MLA died.