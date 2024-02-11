Trinamool Nominates Journalist Sagarika Ghose, 3 Others To Rajya Sabha

The TMC announced the names of 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls (Representational)

The TMC on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections", the party said in a tweet.

We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.



We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 11, 2024

"We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian", it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)