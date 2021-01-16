'Discuss Problems With Party, Don't Look For Options': Trinamool MP To Workers

Satabdi Roy said she was confident of the TMC returning to power (File)

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, who called a truce with the Trinamool last night after a brief rebellion that triggered speculation of her joining the BJP, said on Saturday that those having problems should discuss the issues with the party instead of looking for other options.

Mr Roy, an actor-turned-politician and a leading face in the Mamata Banerjee's cultural brigade, said it would be "unethical to look for other options" when the party is facing a tough fight.

Later in a Facebook post, she also praised TMC leader and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, for giving her a patient hearing and said she "is pleased with the way the young leader assured" her of resolving all the issues.

"All the issues have been sorted out. The party will look into the issues. I want to tell all the co-workers that if they are having any problem, they should discuss the matter with the party, instead of looking for other options," she told PTI.

Ms Roy had taken an about-turn the previous day and asserted that there was no question of her leaving the Trinamool Congress after a two-hour-long meeting with Abhishek Banerjee, Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She cancelled her trip to the national capital Saturday accordingly.

When asked about her opinion on the ongoing exodus from the party, Mr Roy said "a few are doing so out of over-ambition while in some other cases there is a communication gap with the party leadership".

In a Facebook post on her Fans Club page later, Ms Roy said she was confident of the TMC returning to power for the third consecutive time.

"Those who are workers or leaders of Trinamool may have some grievances, like me. We will solve it as a team. Now it is the time to put up a united fight," she said in her post.