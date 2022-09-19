Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra Plays Football Wearing Saree, Shares Pics

She is seen sporting a reddish-orange coloured saree along with sports shoes.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra today shared pictures of her playing football in a saree at the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament.

In the pictures, uploaded by Ms Moitra on Twitter, she is seen sporting a reddish-orange coloured saree along with sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses. The first picture shows her chasing the ball and kicking it. Next, we can see her as a goalkeeper.

“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in saree,” the MP wrote.

And yes, I play in a saree. pic.twitter.com/BPHlb275WK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 19, 2022

Social media users were impressed to see the MP playing the sport wearing a saree. Among them, one was Sharmistha Mukherjee, politician and daughter of the former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee.

“Cool, Love the shot,” wrote Ms Mukherjee.

Others too could not resist praising the MP.

“That's wonderful, you are very admirable,” a user wrote.

That's wonderful ???? you are very admirable ???????????? — Lt. Amit N (@AmitN11254390) September 19, 2022

Another said, “Football and saree are tough competitors but you made it look easy.”

Football & Saree are tough competetor but you made it look easy.???? — Desi (@malang676) September 19, 2022

Some were glad to see politicians promoting sports and an active lifestyle.

Nice to see people from political spectrum participate in games . . . — Edwin (@Edwin56245929) September 19, 2022

What a kick wao really amazing.... — ER Khan Abd (@KhanAbd40647788) September 19, 2022

Another user wrote, “We know you are a hard hitter. Way to go. More power to you lady.”

We know you are a hard hitter. Way to go. More power to you lady ???? — faiyaz ahmed (@faiyazasm) September 19, 2022

This is not the first time, MP Mahua Moitra has been captured on the football field in a saree. She earlier shared pictures of her playing football when the Trinamool Congress celebrated the Khela Hobe Dibas and organised matches across West Bengal to promote sports.