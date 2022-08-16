Pics: Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Shows Off Football Skills On 'Khela Hobe Dibas'

Trinamool Congress has announced that it will today observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas', with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra shared photos of her playing football at an event.

"Kicking it off for #KhelaHobeDibas," she captioned the photo.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.

'Khela Hobe' (the game is on) had been the battle cry of the Trinamool Congress during the high-octane assembly polls last year when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

Ms Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas'.