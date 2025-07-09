Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Speeding XUV700 Of Bengal Trinamool MLA Hits Scooty In Odisha, 1 Killed

The locals took the injured and the victim to a hospital in Simulia.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Speeding XUV700 Of Bengal Trinamool MLA Hits Scooty In Odisha, 1 Killed
The police have detained the driver and seized the MLA's car.
  • A speeding XUV700 of a Trinamool Congress MLA from West Bengal hit a scooty in Odisha's Balasore
  • One man died and another was severely injured in the accident on National Highway 16 in Odisha
  • The driver was detained and the MLA's car was seized by the police
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

A speeding Mahindra XUV700 of a Trinamool Congress MLA allegedly hit a scooty in Odisha's Balasore, killing a man and severely injuring another who was riding pillion.

The police have detained the driver and seized the MLA's car.

West Bengal, Howrah MLA Gautam Choudhary was reportedly present inside the car during the incident. The car, after hitting the scooty, sped away from the spot but stopped metres away. The accident took place on National Highway 16 near Jamujhadi in the Soro area of Balasore.

The victim is a resident of Soro. The locals took the injured and the victim to a hospital in Simulia. The police reached the spot and have started an investigation.

A video showed the victim lying on the road and the bumper damaged, and its left headlight broken. The XUV's airbags were deployed after the accident.

- with inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trinamool Congress MLA, Odisha Balasore Accident, MLA Gautam Choudhary
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com