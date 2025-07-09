Speeding XUV700 Of Bengal Trinamool MLA Hits Scooty In Odisha, 1 Killed

A speeding Mahindra XUV700 of a Trinamool Congress MLA allegedly hit a scooty in Odisha's Balasore, killing a man and severely injuring another who was riding pillion.

The police have detained the driver and seized the MLA's car.

West Bengal, Howrah MLA Gautam Choudhary was reportedly present inside the car during the incident. The car, after hitting the scooty, sped away from the spot but stopped metres away. The accident took place on National Highway 16 near Jamujhadi in the Soro area of Balasore.

The victim is a resident of Soro. The locals took the injured and the victim to a hospital in Simulia. The police reached the spot and have started an investigation.

A video showed the victim lying on the road and the bumper damaged, and its left headlight broken. The XUV's airbags were deployed after the accident.

- with inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh