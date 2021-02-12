Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi Quits Rajya Sabha Ahead of Bengal Election

Dinesh Trivedi said he felt helpless about the political violence in West Bengal. (File photo)

Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation in parliament today, adding to a series of dramatic exits from the party ahead of the Bengal election due by May. He said he felt helpless about the political violence in his state.

"The kind of violence that is happening in Bengal, I feel very strange sitting here," Mr Trivedi said in the Rajya Sabha.

"We are here only for our motherland. I am grateful to my party for sending me here," he said, adding that he wanted to go back and work for his state.