Trinamool MLA Tamonash Ghosh, 60, Dies In Hospital. He Tested Positive

Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh, 60, has died in a hospital in West Bengal. He had tested positive for coronavirus last month.

"Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

"He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers," Ms Banerjee said.