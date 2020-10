Gurupada Mete died in a private hospital on Thursday.

Trinamool Congress MLA Gurupada Mete, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died in a private hospital on Thursday, officials said.

The 51-year-old two-time MLA of Indus constituency in Bankura district was admitted to the hospital in Howrah district last month after he tested positive.

Mr Mete was also suffering from complications of heart and kidney diseases, officials of the hospital said.