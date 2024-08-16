Trinamool Leader Who Questioned Kolkata Hospital Removed From Party Post

Trinamool Congress' leader Santanu Sen, who had pointed out previous complaints against the principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week, has alleged that he has been removed from the position of the party's spokesperson.

On Friday, Mr Sen said he did not speak against the party nor any leader, claiming that he came to know about his alleged removal from the position through media.

The Trinamool leader, who is also a doctor, expressed his unhappiness alleging that "a devoted and true soldier of the party has to face this" while defectors are given respect.

He doubled down on his charges against the hospital and its principal, who has since stepped down, saying that "accurate information" was being kept from the Bengal Chief Minister.

"I would say the same thing that I said on the first day, news related to the Health Department is not sent accurately to CM and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee," he said, adding that a series of complaints had been filed against the principal over the last 3 years.

Mamata Banerjee's government has ensured necessary development in every medical college in the state but this is the only Principal about whom there is so much controversy, he said.

The leader, however, pledged his commitment to the party. "I would like to say that I have worked as a soldier in all battles of TMC and I continue that way even today. I was with TMC and will remain with TMC," Mr Sen told news agency ANI.

The horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the Kolkata medical college

has sparked widespread outrage across the country with protesters blaming the police and the ruling Trinamool government of trying to cover up the issues and shield the accused.