Trinamool Leader Anubrata Mondal's Daughter Questioned By Probe Agency

The CBI has also questioned Ms Mondal in the case.

TMC leader and party's Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal on Wednesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Ms Mondal reached the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in New Delhi following a summon from the federal agency to face questioning.

The move comes days after a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi remanded Sehgal Hossain, a bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal to seven days of Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe into the cattle-smuggling scam, has also questioned Ms Mondal in the case.

The CBI has recently submitted a fresh charge sheet at a special court in Asansol in West Burdwan district in West Bengal, where the agency named TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal as the direct beneficiary of the cattle scam. The CBI has also underlined the details of the huge assets and property of Mr Mondal and his family members in the charge sheet.

The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam.

As per investigators, a chain of shell entities was used in the process of fund diversion. The money reportedly transferred to the accounts of those entities who are at the rudimentary level of the chain, the officials said, adding, "The accused subsequently diverted a portion of the proceeds received to multiple tertiary shell entities".





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)