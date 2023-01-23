Trinamool Leader Accuses Indian Secular Front Of Planting Bombs In His House

The TMC leader further accused members of ISF of attacking TMC leaders. (Representational)

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers clashed in the Bhangar area located in the South 24 Parganas district, TMC leader Arabul Islam on Sunday accused ISF of planting bombs in the backyard of his house to "create chaos".

This comes after police recovered 14 bombs and pistols from the backyard of the TMC leader's house in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. Arabul Islam accused ISF workers of planting the bombs and appealed the police to arrest them.

"14 bombs and pistols were found from behind my house. I appeal police to arrest the ISF activists to ensure that no untoward incident takes place further," he said in a press interaction.

The TMC leader further accused members of ISF of attacking TMC leaders to establish chaos in the area and asserted that their plan is busted.

"They (ISF) are trying to create chaos according to plan and are planting bombs in different places. Police caught them red-handed. They are trying to attack TMC workers," he asserted.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ISF workers clashed in the Bhangar area located in the South 24 Parganas district in the state.

