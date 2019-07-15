Trinamool Lawmaker, Ex-Party Parliamentarian Summoned In Chit Fund Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case on the basis of the CBI's complaint. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned six persons including Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy and former party MP Kunal Ghosh for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case, sources said.

Apart from Roy and Basu, East Bengal football club official Debabrata Sarkar, businessmen Sajjan Agarwal, Sandhir Agarwal and Saradha Group Chairman Sudipta Sen's close aide Arindam Das have also been summoned, the ED sources said.

Among the six persons, Ghosh, Sarkar, Das and Sandhir Agarwal were already arrested in the case and named in the charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They were released on bail later.

According to the ED sources, Trinamool MP Roy, who was also the brand ambassador of a company owned by the Saradha Group, was summoned last week but said she would not be able to meet the officials due to the ongoing parliament session.

She has been again summoned by the agency.

Earlier, a senior ED official in Delhi told IANS that the agency has summoned Ghosh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, and a few more people but declined to reveal their names.

The Saradha scam came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. The ED has filed a case on the basis of the CBI's FIR.

