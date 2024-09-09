'I Have Lost Hair, Suggest Medicines': Trinamool Leader's Epic Comeback

Kunal Ghosh has been articulating the Trinamool's position in the sensitive case

Amid the bitter exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the ruling BJP over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a Trinamool spokesperson has come up with a humourous response to a BJP leader's barb in which she threatened to "pull his hair".

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said he has lost hair and it is not right to "cast an evil eye" on the ones that remain.

"Papiya Adhikari, a former actress, then CPM and then BJP leader, has publicly threatened to slap me, pull my hair. I have lost my hair. It is not right to cast an evil eye on them. Instead, suggest medicines that may help hair growth," he said in a post in Bengali on X, adding that the BJP leader can continue lapping up publicity with her statements.

Mr Ghosh, who has been articulating the Mamata Banerjee-led party's position in the sensitive case, has been at the receiving end of a social media attack from supporters of Opposition parties BJP and the CPM. Many have also pointed to the Saradha Group corruption case in which he was arrested.

Responding to this, Mr Ghosh has said that he was in jail but he is not guilty and that he is fighting a legal battle.

The political row over the doctor's rape and murder at the state-run hospital has seen several instances of caustic exchanges between members of the ruling party and the Opposition.

Earlier, senior Trinamool leader and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar made headlines for her "saree maker" barb at BJP MLA and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. Responding to the Trinamool leader's remark, Ms Paul said she is immensely proud of her profession.

A postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run hospital was found dead on the morning of August 9. The response of the hospital administration and the state government to the shocking incident has come under the scanner as massive protests have erupted in Bengal and other parts of the country. The CBI is investigating the rape-murder and allegations of financial irregularities in the hospital.