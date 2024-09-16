Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh's 'Rat' Photo Barb, CPM Leader's 'Rabbit' Comeback

Kunal Ghosh posted a photograph with a rat this morning and said he had named it Shatarup

Amid caustic exchanges in the political row surrounding a doctor's rape-murder in Kolkata, a senior Trinamool Congress leader's jibe has drawn a witty response from a CPM leader.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh posted a photograph on his X account today. In the photograph, Kunal Ghosh is seen posing with a rat in his left hand. The caption, in Bengali, read, "Naming him Shatarup." The remark was seen as a jibe at CPM West Bengal state committee member Shatarup Ghosh.

Kunal Ghosh and Shatarup Ghosh have been trading barbs amid the political storm surrounding the rape-murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The Trinamool spokesperson recently released an audio clip, alleging a conspiracy to attack protesting doctors to defame the Mamata Banerjee government. Soon after, Kolkata Police arrested CPM leader Kalatan Dasgupta in this connection. Shatarup Ghosh had hit out at Kunal Ghosh over his party colleague's arrest.

Today, shortly after Kunal Ghosh's post on X, Shatarup Ghosh put out a response on Facebook. "Thank you, Kunal da, for naming the free rat Shatarup. As a mark of gratitude, I name the jailed rabbit next to you Kunal Ghosh," he said in a Bengali post.

The CPM leader was referring to Kunal Ghosh's time in jail after he was named an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam that rocked West Bengal in 2013.

The witty response has drawn applause on social media, with many congratulating the CPM leader.

Earlier this month, Kunal Ghosh was in the news for a witty comeback to a BJP leader's remark, in which she had threatened to pull his hair.

"Papiya Adhikari, a former actress, then CPM and then BJP leader, has publicly threatened to slap me, pull my hair. I have lost my hair. It is not right to cast an evil eye on them. Instead, suggest medicines that may help hair growth," he had said in a post in Bengali on X.