Trinamool Has 'Reached An Understanding' With BJP For 2024 Polls: CPI(M)

He claimed that after winning 2011 polls, the TMC had taken an anti-Congress stand (File)

The West Bengal unit of the CPI(M) on Thursday said it will stand a "thousand miles away from those showing any weakness for the BJP or the Trinamool Congress".

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Md Salim alleged that the ruling party in the state has "reached an understanding" with the saffron brigade for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We will stay a thousand miles away from those who will show any weakness for the BJP and the TMC," he said while addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata.

Asked to clarify the CPI(M)'s position vis-a-vis the Congress, he said the Left party will have friendship with those who do not have any touch with the BJP and the TMC.

The CPI(M), Congress, and the TMC are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"I don't think anyone would like to touch the Trinamool Congress even with a barge pole given the various allegations of corruption; now it is for the Congress to take a call (on the issue)," Mr Salim said.

"But I want to tell the Congress supporters and leaders in West Bengal that they have learned the lesson the hard way in 2011 when they went (in alliance) with the Trinamool Congress," he said.

Mr Salim claimed that after winning the 2011 assembly elections, the TMC had taken an anti-Congress stand.

He alleged that the ruling party in the state has reached an understanding with the saffron brigade.

"The BJP and TMC may engage in verbal duels but their ideological and political position is in the same direction," Mr Salim said.

He asserted that the people of the country as well as West Bengal will fight against both the BJP and the TMC.

