Trinamool Congress Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Naihati

A local Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead on Friday afternoon by unidentified men in Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

He died on the spot after getting shot in the head, they said.

"Santosh Yadav was passing by the Gauripur area when the crime took place. He managed to snatch away the revolver from the first attacker after the initial incident of firing. However, he could not save himself as the other miscreants fired at him four times. One bullet hit him in the head," a police officer said.

Yadav was declared "brought dead" when taken to the Naihati State General Hospital, he said.

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, the officer added.

