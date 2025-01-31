Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Trinamool Congress Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Naihati

The Trinamool Congress worker died on the spot after getting shot in the head, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trinamool Congress Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Naihati
An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits(Representational)
Kolkata:

A local Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead on Friday afternoon by unidentified men in Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

He died on the spot after getting shot in the head, they said.

"Santosh Yadav was passing by the Gauripur area when the crime took place. He managed to snatch away the revolver from the first attacker after the initial incident of firing. However, he could not save himself as the other miscreants fired at him four times. One bullet hit him in the head," a police officer said.

Yadav was declared "brought dead" when taken to the Naihati State General Hospital, he said.

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, the officer added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trinamool Congress Worker Killed, Trinamool Congress Worker Shot Dead
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.