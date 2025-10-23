Trinamool To Launch Anti-SIR Campaign In West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to hold a massive rally in Kolkata against the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. TMC's Kunal Ghosh confirmed that the party's top leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, will participate in the key rally, which is likely to be held in the second week of November.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ghosh issued a strong warning against voter harassment under SIR and said that not a single voter should be removed from the revised list.

He also said that Trinamool will conduct a detailed program against the BJP's voter list politics. He further said that the schedule of the protest will be announced by the party's top leadership soon.

This is not the first time that TMC has opposed the proposed SIR exercise in West Bengal. Earlier, Trinamool's Rajib Banerjee had issued open threats over the process, declaring that the party will resist the SIR drive in Bengal. He warned that "blood will flow" if the names of voters are removed during the revision.

Meanwhile, the BJP central leader Sukanta Majumdar has slammed the Bengal government for opposing the SIR in the state. Calling the SIR drive a regular exercise of the poll body, Majumdar said that the TMC can go to the Election Commission or knock on the door of the Supreme Court if they have any objections regarding the SIR.

The Commission is preparing the proposed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In September, a team of the Commission led by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti visited Bengal to review its readiness and conduct training for district election officers.